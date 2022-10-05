Analyst: Oil cut could result in 10% jump in gas prices

(NewsNation) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could result in a 10% jump in U.S. gas prices over the next month, according to one analyst.

Dan Roccato, a finance professor at the University of San Diego, says he wouldn’t be surprised to see the national average surpass $4 again by Election Day. He joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday to discuss the latest cut in oil production.

