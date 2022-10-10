(NewsNation) — It’s been four weeks since the start of widespread protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman.

Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested for the crime of wearing her hijab improperly.

Since then, thousands have risked their lives, taking to the streets to protest the nation’s theocracy.

An estimated 185 people, including 19 children, have been killed since the demonstrations began.

On Monday, workers at refineries for Iran’s oil and natural gas production joined the protests. It’s a sign the situation could become an economic problem for Tehran.

Is this the beginning of a new Iranian revolution?