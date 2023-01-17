Army brings back ‘Be All You Can Be’ slogan 

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Army is falling back on an old slogan to help inspire a new generation of recruits, hoping Gen Z will respond to the ’80s and ’90s era slogan.

The rebrand is aimed at thinning out the gap left last year when the Army failed to sign up enough recruits, falling short of its goal by 15,000 soldiers. It’s the most severe recruiting challenges the Army has seen since the end of the draft in 1973.

Despite a noticeable lack of female soldiers, they were everything you’d want in a military ad—jumping out of helicopters, hopping aboard tanks and an all-American homecoming to mom and dad on the tarmac.

In the two decades the Army used the “Be All You Can Be” slogan, the branch greatly increased the number and quality of its recruits. This year, they’re hoping it’ll work its magic yet again.

In 2022, the military fell short of its recruitment goals in every branch but the Marines and Space Force. The Army was down 15,000 soldiers, a 25% deficiency.

Army recruiting challenges:

50% of youth admit knowing little to nothing about the military

71% of youth don’t qualify for service

Only 1% of the United States population currently serves

NewsNation’s Markie Martin stood outside a Dallas-area recruitment office with Captain Tre Brown. He says there’s just not that familiarity with the military there once was. And post COVID, the army is rebuilding from the ground up.

“It’s just not resonating because they don’t think there’s the benefit for them in the long run. People want to build a life and a career they enjoy, and they’re just not familiar with what we do necessarily,” Brown said.

If the Army is going to bring back the “Be All You Can Be” campaign, it’s going to have to be reinvented.

Wendy Melillo is a journalism professor at American University who focuses on how strategic communication influences society and media. She says the army is now targeting Gen Z, and they’re going to have to reprise the campaign with a modern twist.

“The Army has to do a better job of making serving in the military and serving our country more relevant to this particular age group,” Melillo said. “The aspirational nature of that message is very clear. So making it then relevant to that Gen Z’s life is the next connection the Army has to make.”