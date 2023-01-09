Arrested suspect linked to Democratic official shootings

(NewsNation) — Police announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody connected to the string of shootings that may have targeted Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a press conference, police said they arrested the suspect on charges unrelated to the shootings, adding that they also have a firearm in their possession that is believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings.

Right now, authorities are not confirming what specific charges that suspect is facing, or how they linked him to the shootings.

“We never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when it’s elected officials. These are individuals who participate in Democracy whether we agree with them or not,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said during the press conference.

Shots fired at homes/ offices of Albuquerque Democrats