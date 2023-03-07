Ex-FBI agent: Violent Atlanta protests ‘clearly coordinated’

(NewsNation) — Police in Georgia are investigating after a clash between police and violent protesters in Atlanta this weekend resulted in 23 people being charged with domestic terrorism.

Tom O’Connor, a retired FBI special agent, said based on videos, it’s evident that the attack on the site of a future police training center was “clearly coordinated.”

“These people just didn’t arrive there and bring Molotov cocktails and bring commercial-grade fireworks,” O’Connor said Tuesday on “NewsNation: Rush Hour.” “This was all planned.”

