Attorney: Why clients should nix Norfolk Southern payments

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — An attorney representing some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, explains why he is advising his clients to decline Norfolk Southern’s payments of $1,000 in the aftermath of the Feb. 3 train derailment.

Attorney Mike O’Shea told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that those $1,000 checks are essentially “inconvenience” payments.

“Norfolk Southern were having these good folks sign W-9 forms, so that would be reported as functional income,” which would make it taxable, according to O’Shea.

O’Shea said the $1,000 payments mandate that anyone who accepts them must hand over sensitive information such as date of birth and Social Security numbers.

