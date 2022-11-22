Attorney: Man who drove into LA sheriff’s cadets fell asleep

(NewsNation) — Lawyers for the driver who hit a group of sheriff’s cadets in Los Angeles say the crash was not intentional, disputing an account by the Los Angeles County sheriff.

Attorneys for 22-year-old Nicholas Gutierrez say he fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work, NewsNation affiliate KTLA reported. They say he passed the sobriety test and that no drugs were in his system following the crash that injured 25 cadets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NewsNation last week investigators believe Gutierrez intentionally struck the recruits. However, he has not yet been charged and was released from police custody.

Legal analyst Rachel Fiset of Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP says it’s possible the sheriff spoke too soon about the crash being intentional. Watch her interview on “Rush Hour” above.