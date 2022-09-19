Attorney: NYC ‘arrogantly’ enforcing teacher vaccine mandate

(NewsNation) — In New York City, nearly 2,000 school staffers are out of a job for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to The New York Post, the Department of Education has fired an additional 850 teachers and more than 1,000 classroom aides after they failed to get the shot.

Barry Black, the attorney representing teachers who were fired in NYC for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, says New York is “arrogantly” enforcing the mandate. In the video above, Black explains why he thinks there’s “no basis” for enforcement.