Back-to-back disappearances likely ‘not linked’: Ex-FBI agent

(NewsNation) — The disappearance of three people near the same area in northeast California is raising the question of whether they could be connected, but a former FBI agent says it’s not likely.

16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing Aug. 6 after attending a senior send-off party near the Prosser Family Campground near Truckee, California. That same day, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left a music and car show in Reno, Nevada, to return home to Yuba City, California, and were reported missing the next day.

Law enforcement agencies investigating the cases have said they are not linking the three disappearances together. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to offer some of the potential reasons why.