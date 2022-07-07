American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. (AP Photo/ Steven Senne, File)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will give nearly $1 billion in funding to 85 airports across the country.

These grants, coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021, will allow these airports to “expand capacity, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities,” the White House said.

Usually, the Federal Aviation Administration invests in runways, traffic control towers and back-of-house infrastructure.

But these new funds will also go to improving terminals, checked baggage inspection areas and security checkpoints, according to The Washington Post.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

This comes as more and more issues like flight delays and cancellations have been highlighted by both passengers and airline staff, stemming from high travel demand and staffing issues.

Funding will go to airports across the country, such as Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport and smaller, regional airports, such as General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Aiport in Illinois and Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Gene Olson, director of airports at the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria, which operates Peoria International Airport, said the money “definitely is critical.”

“Every time it rains, we have an asbestos mitigation issue,” he said. “I’ve been saying to people that this was an existential threat — that if the tower went away the airport would have trouble continuing to exist.”