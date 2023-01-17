Analysis: White House strategy for classified records lacking

(NewsNation) — The White House continued to deal with fallout from the discovery of classified documents at the home of President Joe Biden and was peppered with questions again Tuesday.

Press secretary Kareen Jean-Pierre repeatedly refused to answer those questions during a press briefing, citing the ongoing investigation. The Justice Department is probing the matter.

Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill, says the White House needs to figure out a strategy for dealing with the fallout.

“It’s certainly overshadowing a very good midterm election for him,” Cusack said Tuesday on “Rush Hour.” “I think President Biden and the White House need to get on top of this, make sure there aren’t more documents and then have a strategy of how to deal with this, and that could be awhile.”

