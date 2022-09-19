Border Patrol captures twice-deported convicted murderer

(NewsNation) — Border Patrol recently captured a convicted murderer who had been deported twice, most recently in June.

Reggie Alfredo Larios-Lopez, 43, was once again trying to come back into the United States when he was discovered in a group of migrants in Uvalde, according to investigators.

Larios-Lopez was convicted of murder in Miami in 1996. He was sentenced to four years of confinement. Now as a convicted felon, he faces re-entry after deportation charges, which carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Larios-Lopez is just one of the hundreds of thousands who have tried to evade law enforcement. In the video above, border reporter Ali Bradley speaks on Border Patrol’s mission to find those that don’t want to be found.