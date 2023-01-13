Brock Purdy’s HS coach not surprised by NFL performance

(NewsNation) — The NFL playoffs begin this weekend and among the favorite storylines is the rise of the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback.

Brock Purdy went from being the last pick in the NFL draft to leading the 49ers to the NFC’s No. 2 seed. At his Arizona high school, he led his team to two consecutive state championship games.

Preston Jones, Purdy’s head coach when he was at Perry High School, said he’s not surprised Purdy is excelling this season.

“I stop being surprised about Brock and the thing he does … a few years back,” Jones said Friday on “Rush Hour.” “When he played for me what he did was crazy.”

