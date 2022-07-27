(NewsNation) — While President Joe Biden’s popularity rating continues to sink, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s is rising in some circles.

A study based specifically on primary voters in New Hampshire found more support for Buttigieg than Biden.

It found that 17% of likely 2024 voters Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire would choose Buttigieg over other possible candidates.

Hanna Trudo, a correspondent for The Hill, said the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, isn’t the only Democrat rising in popularity.

Elizabeth Warren “has emerged in the eyes of many Democrats, both at the national and state level, as somebody who’s an incredibly effective surrogate for some of these midterm candidates,” Trudo said.