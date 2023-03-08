Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 narrative ‘whitewashes’ attack: Analyst

(NewsNation) — The White House and lawmakers around the nation are lashing out at Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his depiction of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Many Americans watched as thousands descended on the Capitol, where officers were assaulted and hundreds were injured. Carlson is promoting a different reality, experts say, cherry-picking the footage to only show the peaceful moments, claiming the violence that unfolded was a lie.

NewsNation media contributor Colby Hall says Carlson’s narrative “whitewashes” what happened that day.

“Anyone that’s paid any attention knows that the vast (number) of attackers there were violent and literally trying to overturn the election result,” Hall said.

You can watch Hall’s interview in the player above.