Cars of murdered Idaho students towed from crime scene

(NewsNation) — The crime scene in Moscow, Idaho, is active again as the search for the killer in a quadruple murder enters a third week. Police had the cars of the victims towed from the house Tuesday to a secure location where they can perform further processing for evidence.

The action comes as new details emerge from prosecutors and police about the case.

Unfortunately, the investigation has not seen much progress with the suspect still at large. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators still have not identified a person or persons of interest in the murders of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

“I think it’s fair to say that there have been people of interest to the investigators and everyone that they’ve identified so far they’ve been able to exonerate. Perhaps, exonerate isn’t the best word. But they’ve been able to eliminate them as being an actual suspect. And we do not have a name of a person or persons who are actual suspects. That’s what they’re focusing on still,” Thompson said.

He added: “I’m not aware of any single person with a name that we’re focusing on, the investigators are focusing on.”

Thompson believes the case could take a while or break open at any time. It’s news of uncertainty that members of the community and family of the victims obviously do not want to hear.

There has been hope that police were making significant progress behind the scenes and that they may have seen a suspect on surveillance video. NewsNation is told that’s not the case.

On Wednesday, there will be a vigil for the victims at the University of Idaho. Some students have safety concerns about the vigil.

Idaho State Police addressed speculation that the killer could attend the vigil.

“There’s been speculation about that. We understand that there is community concern and fear. What I can say is that our detectives are on top of their game. We recognize there’s potential contingencies for kind of everything, and so we’re working on that,” Aaron Snell, communications director with Idaho State Police, said.

Many students NewsNation has spoken with said they came back to Moscow to attend the vigil, but they plan to return to their hometowns and continue their classes online.

Investigators believe this was a targeted crime. Prosecutors say they do not have any evidence of which victim was specifically targeted, but they feel the house in general was targeted.