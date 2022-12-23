CDC warns of rise in invasive strep infections

(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday, warning medical practitioners of a rise in invasive strep A infections, which can be deadly for children.

At least two children have already died in the United States, while strep A has been linked to at least 21 pediatric fatalities in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine at University of California, San Francisco, joined “Rush Hour” to discuss what might be behind the increase and how parents can keep their children safe.

