(NewsNation) — A winter storm moving across the central United States hit Colorado, whose residents appear to be heeding warnings from state officials.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol says there’s been little traffic on the roads.

“I do believe that everybody has decided with what was coming in it would be better to wait a little a while, so that was fortunate for us,” Cutler said Thursday on “Rush Hour.”

