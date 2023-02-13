Concerns grow as US works to identify flying objects’ origin

(NewsNation) — The White House has yet to share new information on the three flying objects downed since Friday, raising concerns and questions about national security and U.S.-China relations, says Leland Vittert.

Vittert, NewsNation’s “On Balance” host, joined “Rush Hour,” to discuss what these incidents could mean for the U.S. on the global stage.

“What are the rules? What is the world supposed to think?” Vittert asked. “Biden really wanted this détente with China, and at least so far, he’s not getting it.”

The U.S. military has now shot down four objects over eight days in North American airspace, including the initial downing of a purported Chinese spy balloon Feb. 4.

The government has said it is focused on retrieving and analyzing the debris from the four objects, according to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.