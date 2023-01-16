FILE – Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., March 5, 2022. Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(NewsNation) — University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder after a 23-year-old woman was shot dead near campus in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

Local authorities say Jamea Jonae Harris was killed after a “minor altercation” on the Strip — a popular area with bars and restaurants along University Boulevard.

Police arrested Miles, 21, and 20-year-old Michael Lynn David — who has no affilitation with the university — in connection to the shooting. Both men have been charged with capital murder.

According to law enforcement, around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, someone in a car flagged down a campus police officer and asked for help. The driver of the vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, told the officer that someone had shot into the vehicle and he fired back.

One of the suspects was treated with non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said the suspects and victim did not have a previous relationship.

The shooting came just hours after the team announced that Miles would be out for the season with an ankle injury. The 21-year-old had signed with the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect.

Miles’ bio has been removed from the team’s website and the university said that he “has been removed from campus” and is no longer on the team.

“We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” a university statement said. “We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation.”

Both Miles and Davis have been booked in Tuscaloosa County Jail and are being held without bond. At this point, it’s unclear who pulled the trigger of the gun that ultimately killed Harris but both men have been charged.

Harris leaves behind a 5-year-old son, according to AL.com.