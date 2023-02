(NewsNation) — It’s a legendary track that welcomes some of the fastest drivers — and a NewsNation reporter.

Correspondent Brooke Shafer this week is live at Daytona International Speedway, home to the Daytona 500. The Sunday race marks the beginning of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Many fans have been camping out all week for the marquee event.

Ahead of the race, Shafer got behind the wheel of a car to experience the thrill. You can watch in the player above.