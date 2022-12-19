Defense bill imperils Army player’s NFL draft potential

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden is set to sign the annual defense funding bill, which includes language blocking military academy athletes from playing pro sports immediately after graduation.

The change would mean Army linebacker Andre Carter II, a potential first round NFL draft pick, would have to spend two years on active duty before applying for a waiver to join the league.

The news was first reported by Military Times. Deputy editor Leo Shane joined “Rush Hour” to discuss the policy change and a potential legislative fix.

