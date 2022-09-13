Delivery driver rushes into burning home to save family

(NewsNation) — A delivery driver in Long Island, New York, is being hailed as a hero after saving a family of seven from a house fire.

Kevin Rivera was recently out delivering packages when he saw a house fire. Without hesitation, he jumped into action.

Rivera ran to the front door of the fiery home to alert the family. But his actions didn’t stop there.

The family was stuck inside the house, so Rivera ran inside the burning home to help them and rushed back inside to save two family pets.

“When I was driving down the street, I just saw the pit of fire coming outside the front porch of the house,” Rivera explained. “I got out of my van and just started screaming to make sure anybody was home. Then, I started looking at the fire. I found people inside the house and just rushed in and tried to get everybody out.”

Fortunately, everyone made it out of the burning house safely.

Rivera has been working as an Amazon delivery driver for a little over a year and hopes to become a police officer.