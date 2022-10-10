Denisha Montgomery’s cause of death ‘doesn’t make any sense’

(NewsNation) —Just weeks before her death, Pfc. Denisha Montgomery told her family that military police officers assaulted her, and she was going to report that assault.

A newly obtained report from the U.S. Army conflicts with a claim that the soldier, and mother of three, killed herself while serving overseas.

Instead, a casualty report lists U.S. Army Pfc. Denisha Montgomery’s “category of death” as “pending.”

Also, under a section to list circumstances of death, the casualty report states: “Determination pending.”

Amy Braley Franck, founder and CEO of Never Alone Advocacy, says the conflicting reports are “very concerning” and don’t “make any sense.”

“She (Montgomery) said, just like George Floyd, ‘I can’t breathe.’ They attacked one of their own police officers, one of their own. She said, ‘I thought I was going to die’ to her family. She has three young sons. This does not add up,” Franck said Monday during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

Franck has personally reached out to the FBI to investigate the case further.

“I have this conflicting information from the Germans and the U.S. military in writing, so it really begs the question, we need some oversight. We need the FBI to step in, and give us some true transparency and assure the family that a real investigation is being conducted,” Franck added.