(NewsNation) — Traveling may be a holiday pain for many Americans, but for Monte Wiederhold, navigating the highways is his life.

The semitrailer driver has been dealing with traffic jams, detours and delays since 1978, when he started driving big rigs. Wiederhold, president of B.L. Reever Transport, provided useful tips for anybody hitting the road this Thanksgiving.

Watch his interview on “Rush Hour” above.