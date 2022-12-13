Energy Dept. official out of job after luggage theft claims

(NewsNation) — A top nuclear waste official is no longer employed with the Department of Energy after two incidents involving alleged thefts of luggage, the DOE confirmed Tuesday.

Sam Brinton was caught on surveillance camera in September appearing to take a woman’s suitcase from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport. Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, also faces charges for a similar theft at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” according to a DOE spokesperson.

A court hearing on the charges is set for Monday.