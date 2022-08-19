Facebook at the center of stolen body parts transaction

(NewsNation) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for buying stolen body parts, and authorities believe he arranged the purchase through Facebook Messenger.

He’s currently out of jail on $50,000 bond but faces numerous charges including abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property.

“It’s one of those things that Facebook just can’t really control,” text expert Burton Kelso said Friday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

The social media platform is already monitoring Messenger to verify that people aren’t committing cyber bullying or child pornography.

“It is their responsibility to make sure that any crime doesn’t happen, but this is kind of the rare and obscure, so you kind of have to forgive Facebook here,” Keslo said.

