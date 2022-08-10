Father kicked off plane over toddler sitting on his lap

(NewsNation) — A father is speaking out after he was kicked off a Frontier flight for holding his daughter in his lap before takeoff.

Chrisean Rose, in a video on Instagram, says he was trying to comfort his daughter during her first flight. Federal Aviation Administration regulations stipulate that anyone over 24 months old be in their own seat and buckled during takeoff and landing. Rose’s daughter is 25 months old.

The story has sparked debate about FAA rules and how stringently flight crews do and should adhere to them.