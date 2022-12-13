Fiery crash leads to Chicago arrests

(NewsNation) — Four people are now in custody following a fiery crash on Chicago’s North Side on Monday morning.

Just before 10:45 a.m. along North Oakley, authorities say a stolen Hyundai SUV, believed to have been used in an armed robbery, smashed into the back of a sanitation vehicle that had been stopped at a stop sign. The truck burst into flames.

Witnesses told NewsNation affiliate WGN News they saw men bolt out of the burning car before they were taken into custody after hiding in a nearby garage.

In the video above, WGN News takes a closer look at how neighbors and investigators worked together to zero in on the suspects.