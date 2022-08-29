(NewsNation) — People in Jackson, Mississippi, are waiting for floodwaters to recede.

Many awoke to their homes surrounded by water overflowing from the Pearl River, which crested Monday morning after heavy rains last week.

For people in the community, flooding is nothing new. Two years ago, torrential downpours caused the Pearl River to reach nearly 37 feet, filling entire neighborhoods with floodwaters.

In the video above, Allie Jasper with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency explains the challenges community members are facing amid the flood.