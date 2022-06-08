Former FBI discusses security risk of high profile clients

(NewsNation) — Following the recent failed attempts to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former U.S. President George W. Bush, a former FBI special agent joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Wednesday to explain how the current political climate is impacting the safety of current and former political leaders.

“This is a perfect example of the delay of the United States Marshals Service — which, by the way, is tasked exclusively with protecting federal judges,” said former FBI Special Agent Stuart Kaplan. The service, he said, is “basically in a stand-down position when they should have been called out immediately.”

According to Kaplan, law enforcement is currently at a “tremendous disadvantage” because they’re not being looked at favorably due to a “huge erosion of public confidence.”

“It’s very disappointing that law enforcement’s hands, to some extent, has been tied behind their backs to not react and do more in these types of urgent situations,” Kaplan added.

Moreover, Kaplan says, the the country’s leaders are using law enforcement as a “political football” to push their personal agendas.

The armed man arrested near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home faces a federal charge of attempted murder and the Ohio man who had been plotting to kill former President George W. Bush has been arrested on murder charges, as well.

