Former Fox News producer says she was fired in retaliation of legal action

(NewsNation) — Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg has filed new allegations, claiming the network fired her in retaliation after she took legal action last week.

Grossberg says Fox’s legal team tried to use her as a scapegoat in the $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against the network by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems.

Gossberg now says she’s willing to testify on behalf of Dominion. Fox counters Grossberg was in possession of privileged information and was not authorized to disclose it.

NewsNation media contributor Colby Hall weighs in on the lawsuit in the video player above.