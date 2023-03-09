Fox News concerned with ‘filling pockets’: Analyst

(NewsNation) — Fox News hosts appear to be at odds with one another over what is fact or fiction.

NewsNation media contributor Colby Hall said that the news organization is afraid of turning away the people “filling their pockets.”

Revelations from a major defamation lawsuit shed light on what was happening inside Fox following the 2020 presidential election. The most shocking revelation was that host Tucker Carlson privately expressed contempt for former President Trump in text messages as part of the network’s ongoing legal fight with Dominion Voting Systems.

