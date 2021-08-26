(NewsNation Now) — A pair of suicide bombings followed by gunfire outside Kabul’s international airport left dozens dead including 13 U.S. troops, making it the deadliest day for American forces in more than a decade.

Today on Rush Hour:

A journalist who was in the airport when the explosions happened shares her story. Relatives at Camp Pendleton – the home base for many of the Marines who were killed – react to news of the attack. And experts explain the re-emergence of the Islamic State and the group believed behind the attacks, known as “ISIS-K.”

Some hospitals in Florida are turning to refrigerated trucks to house the dead as morgues fill with those killed amid a recent resurgence of COVID-19. A local funeral director shares how he is preparing for 11 funerals in the next three days, with many coming from the same family.

And Tropical Storm Ida has formed in the Caribbean and could be threatening the U.S. coast as early as this weekend. We take a look at whether the storm may turn into a hurricane along the way.

