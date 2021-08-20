Biden pledges to bring Americans home from Afghanistan; New England braces for first hurricane in 30 years

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Biden pledged to bring Americans in Kabul back home Friday, as flights from the airport there resumed after being grounded for several hours.

The New England region is bracing for its first hurricane in 30 years as Tropical Storm Henri is expected to gain strength before it makes landfall this weekend. Hurricane warnings are now in effect for most of Long Island and coastal Connecticut, and New York City is under a tropical storm watch.

Meanwhile, parts of the south are still reeling from tropical storm Fred, and four people are dead with five still missing in North Carolina after the remnants of that storm raced through this week.

Across the country in California, another major city is implementing a vaccine mandate today. You’ll have to prove you’re fully vaccinated to do anything indoors in San Francisco, like eat or work out, or you’ll be turned away.

Latest News