Biden tours fire damage; mother of teen charged with planning school shooting speaks out

As President Biden tours parts of California devastated by the Caldor Fire — just one of more than 80 large wildfires currently scorching 10 states from the West Coast to Colorado — he’s announcing new efforts to combat fires that have already burned more than 5.5 million acres this year.
In Kansas, dramatic bodycam footage shows firefighters rushing into a burning building and pulling out children from an engulfed apartment.
Plus, why Apple is issuing emergency updates after detecting a possible major security flaw.
And the mother of one of the two teens accused of planning a mass shooting at their Florida middle school speaks out.
Latest News
