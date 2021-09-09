Biden unveils massive vaccination initiative; NYC prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Biden unveiled a massive new vaccination initiative aimed at increasing shots in arms around the country which is expected to impact as many as 100 million people.
New York City on alert as we approach 20 years since the September 11th attacks, with security ramped up around Ground Zero.
There are still hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana without power and trash is piling up nearly two weeks after Ida swept through.
Crews in Virginia are still surrounding the spot where a giant Robert E Lee statue stood until 24 hours ago as they search for a time capsule dating back to the Confederate area.
Latest News
- Alex Murdaugh said to have description of suspect who shot him; comedian Bill Engvall talks cancel culture
- Comedian Bill Engvall explains why he’s retiring from ‘the road’
- Radio: Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
- Radio: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
- Radio: Los Angeles to require vaccine for all students 12 and up