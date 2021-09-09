Biden unveils massive vaccination initiative; NYC prepares for 20th anniversary of 9/11

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Biden unveiled a massive new vaccination initiative aimed at increasing shots in arms around the country which is expected to impact as many as 100 million people.

New York City on alert as we approach 20 years since the September 11th attacks, with security ramped up around Ground Zero.

There are still hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana without power and trash is piling up nearly two weeks after Ida swept through.

Crews in Virginia are still surrounding the spot where a giant Robert E Lee statue stood until 24 hours ago as they search for a time capsule dating back to the Confederate area.

