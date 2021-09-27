Cause of deadly Amtrak crash under investigation; R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking

There are new insights into what may have caused a deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana over the weekend.

R. Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering and other federal sex crimes in New York. A look at how long he could spend behind bars.

In California, investigators are still piecing together the moments leading up to a deadly six-story fall at a San Diego Padres game that left a mother and child dead over the weekend. Police are now saying their deaths appear suspicious.

The House and Senate are also preparing for two major votes Monday: one on infrastructure and the other to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate is expected to vote on legislation to avoid the shutdown, while the House debates the bipartisan infrastructure package.

Democrats are hoping to get the president’s infrastructure bill passed and keep the government up and running, but Republicans are firmly united in their opposition.