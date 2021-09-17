FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters for over 65, high-risk; thousands of Haitian migrants arrive at US-Mexico border

After a daylong discussion, an FDA panel voted 16-3 against recommending boosters for COVID-19 vaccines for all people, but did support them for people over the age of 65 and those considered high-risk.

Nearly 13,000 Haitian migrants — and counting — arrived at a sprawling tent city under a bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the Murdaugh family faces even more legal action, people in their small South Carolina community have remained tight-lipped. But as the tiny town has been thrust into the national spotlight, some are speaking out.

Cellphone footage shows three women attacking a hostess at a New York City restaurant after an argument broke out over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Latest News