Grocery store shooting leaves two dead, including gunman; Mother of Jelani Day searches for answers

A grocery store shooting outside Memphis left two people dead, including the gunman, and a dozen injured, as police are learning more about the suspected shooter.

The mother of Jelani Day is searching for answers after her son’s body was found a month after he mysteriously disappeared. She talks about why she thinks the FBI should investigate.

As the search for Brian Laundrie continues in a Florida wildlife reserve, his parents return home to questions about their involvement in his disappearance.

New models are predicting a steady drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases — even through the winter — for some areas, although others may be worse off.

