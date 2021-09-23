Grocery store shooting leaves two dead, including gunman; Mother of Jelani Day searches for answers

A grocery store shooting outside Memphis left two people dead, including the gunman, and a dozen injured, as police are learning more about the suspected shooter.
The mother of Jelani Day is searching for answers after her son’s body was found a month after he mysteriously disappeared. She talks about why she thinks the FBI should investigate.
As the search for Brian Laundrie continues in a Florida wildlife reserve, his parents return home to questions about their involvement in his disappearance.
New models are predicting a steady drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases — even through the winter — for some areas, although others may be worse off.
