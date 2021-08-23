CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Emergency crews are searching for the missing after record rainfall left at least 22 dead in Tennessee over the weekend. And even after the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received formal approval from the FDA, residents in some part of the country are seeking out antibody treatments while vaccine hesitancy continues.

In Afghanistan, U.S. troops on the ground are facing serious danger as the August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands looms. NewsNation’s Allison Harris and Markie Martin have the latest as President Biden says he may extend the deadline, but the Taliban says it is a “red line” the U.S. can’t cross.

Families in Tennessee are desperately searching for loved ones after historic flooding left dozens missing and at least 22 dead in the aftermath. Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon explains how so much devastation occurred so quickly in Tennessee.

And even after the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the issue of vaccine hesitancy continues across the country. Brian Entin visits Miami-Dade County in Florida, where long lines of residents are waiting for regeneron treatments as waits for vaccines and tests remain shorter. A physician also explains how the approval took place.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to leave office at midnight tonight, resigning in disgrace after facing sexual harassment allegations from multiple women. Tom Negovan takes a look at the soon-to-be former governor’s farewell address and what comes next for New York.

Investigators are still trying to determine what killed a family of three and their dog on a remote hiking trail in northern California. Nancy Loo has the latest on their mysterious deaths.

Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and his wife are in the hospital with COVID-19, even after Jackson received a vaccine against the disease early this year. Felicia Bolton provides an update on the latest from the hospital as community members hold a vigil outside.

Latest News