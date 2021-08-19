ICUs fill in some states as COVID-19 surges again; Family found dead on California hiking trail

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A new pandemic wave is filling hospitals in some parts of the U.S. while continuing to disrupt the supply chain for everything from computers to cars.

And a young California couple, their one-year-old daughter and their dog were all found dead on a rural hiking trail. Find out why investigators say foul play does not appear to be involved.

Here are the latest updates from our reporters across the country:

The pandemic is wreaking havoc from Alabama to Mississippi, where ICU beds are filling up and hospital space is running out. Reporter Anna Farish has the latest on a rise in serious COVID-19 infections among young people during the latest surge in cases.

The destructive Caldor Fire is now burning more than 65,000 acres and is zero percent contained, having destroyed at least 50 homes so far. Meteorologist Albert Ramon explains why both the flames and the smoke from the fires are a huge problem.

An Albuquerque police officer is in critical condition and three other officers wounded after an attempted robbery escalated to gunfire. It’s just the latest case of officers under fire, as thousands pay respects to a fallen officer in Chicago. Reporters Stephanie Chavez and Felicia Bolton have the latest from Albuquerque and Chicago.

It was another day of high tension for Washington, D.C. police after a man’s hours-long standoff with law enforcement after calling in a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress. Allison Harris has the latest from the nation’s Capitol.

In the midst of the pandemic, misbehaving airline passengers are giving rise to a new air travel slogan: “flying the unfriendly skies.” Tom Negovan looks at the bad behavior airlines are dealing with across the country.

Search efforts are underway in Haywood County, North Carolina after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding in the area. Ayla Ferrone has the latest from the ground.

While evacuation operations remain underway in Afghanistan, thousands are still waiting to leave the country after the Taliban took control. Joe Khalil speaks with Afghan refugees about their stories of survival.

The global pandemic and a shortage of computer chips are continuing a tough few months for automakers. Nancy Loo explains why it could be a troubling sign for the larger economy as well.

Newly-released body camera video out of Providence, Rhode Island shows tense moments during an arrest last month where officers punch and spit on three teenagers. Reporter Steph Machado has the latest.

And finally, a chilling story out of California where a young couple, their one-year-old daughter and their dog were all found dead along a rural hiking trail; but investigators say there are no signs of violence or foul play. Adrian Thomas, KSEE, gives the latest on the case.

Watch Rush Hour weeknights at 6/5C.

Latest News