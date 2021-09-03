Ida recovery continues from Louisiana to New Jersey; Former prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case indicted

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The northeast is still recovering from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which blew through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, leaving at least 49 people dead — many drowning in their basement apartments or in their cars, caught off guard by its strength.
Here’s the latest from “Rush Hour”:
- President Biden is getting a firsthand look at the destruction Hurricane Ida left behind in Louisiana, where power company Entergy says there are more than 600,000 people still without power in the state, and it could be nearly a week before all the lights are back on.
- And two days after Ida hit shorelines more than a thousand miles away, Ida’s remnants swept through New Jersey, resulting in at least 25 deaths in the state. Many areas are still dealing with devastating effects and evacuations in anticipation of flooding.
- Despite weather issues nationwide and warnings for unvaccinated people to stay put, airports are already slammed ahead of Labor Day weekend. As more travelers hit the road, many areas are seeing higher prices at the pump.
- President Biden blamed the delta variant for derailing this summer’s rapid economic rebound after Friday’s jobs report showed the economy didn’t even come close to the one million mark expected by experts.
- Texas’ controversial new abortion law is making waves across the country as it faces criticism from some and may inspire others to pursue similar methods in their own states.
- A Florida sheriff’s deputy accomplished the seemingly impossible task of saving more than 30 family members trapped in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.
- A grand jury indicted a former Georgia prosecutor on misconduct charges related to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, alleging Jackie Johnson had a working relationship with one of the accused killers and shielded the men from charges because of it.
- One of the most well known figures from the Capitol riot, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is facing time behind bars after he pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.
- Although games on the gridiron have already been canceled as the delta variant rages from Ohio to Tennessee, the high school and college football seasons are officially underway and the NFL kicks off next week.
