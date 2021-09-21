Manhunt continues after Gabby Petito’s death ruled a homicide; humanitarian crisis at the border

Police are combing through a massive Florida nature reserve trying to find Brian Laundrie after the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito’s was officially ruled a homicide.
A humanitarian crisis continues along the U.S.-Mexico border, as Haitian migrants flock to a sprawling tent city under a bridge in Texas.
And the nationwide fight over abortion rights is taking center stage once more, this time over a Missouri law that puts sweeping restrictions on abortions.
