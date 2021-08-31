Many remain without electricity, water after Ida; Taliban celebrates US withdrawal from Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of National Guard soldiers have spent the past 48 hours conducting rescues by air and boat as many residents of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama remain without electricity or water after Hurricane Ida swamped the gulf coast.

Janel Forte looks at how long it could take until power is restored and people can get back to their homes. While chief meteorologist Albert Ramon in the weather center shows how remnants of ida are still wreaking havoc, including leading to the cancellation of the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee.

And in Afghanistan, the Taliban is celebrating their victory after the US withdrawal, while President Biden faces criticism at home for his handling of the evacuation. Allison Harris has the latest from the White House.

Plus, the CDC is offering new insight on how long the Covid vaccines protect us, as hospitalizations in the country trend downward after reaching the highest levels since winter. Evan Lambert visited the CDC to find out the latest.

Finally, bombshell allegations emerged during jury selection in the long-awaited trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, as she stands trial for fraud. Sloane Glass explains why Holmes is saying she was a victim as well.