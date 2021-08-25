(NewsNation Now) — Moderna has completed its request for full FDA approval for its Covid vaccine after Pfizer earned that distinction earlier this week. Both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson say new trial data indicates a third booster shot leads to a significant increase in antibodies as cases are spiking across America.

Efforts to evacuate Americans out of Afghanistan continue, with more than 80,000 airlifted out so far and an unclear number remaining with less than a week until the August 31 deadline.

Nearly a year after the FBI uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the first prison sentence connected to the scheme was handed down Wednesday.

Bodycam footage out of Louisiana shows a state trooper repeatedly beating a black man with a flashlight as the man screams: “I’m not resisting.” Why it took more than two years for the footage to come to light.

Latest News