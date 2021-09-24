New York prepares for ‘nightmare scenario’ of 10K unvaccinated teachers not returning; 11 indicted in deadly hazing

In New York, it’s a race against the clock as the city approaches a Monday deadline for all teachers to get a COVID shot and more than 10,000 are still unvaccinated. How the city is preparing for a so-called “nightmare scenario.”

New updates on that deadly supermarket shooting in Collierville, Tennessee, including details about the alleged gunman, the victim who lost her life and the chaos that unfolded inside the store.

There are new details of what happened during the deadly off-campus fraternity hazing of Adam Oakes at Virginia Commonwealth University as 11 people are indicted in the case.

And the massive manhunt for Brian Laundrie is still on in Florida, as law enforcement use boats and planes to search a massive wildlife reserve.