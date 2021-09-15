Police called on Gabby Petito, boyfriend before she went missing; Alex Murdaugh charged in attempted hitman-assisted suicide

(NewsNation Now) — After 22-year-old influencer Gabby Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, he still isn’t talking to police or the FBI. But there’s new information about an incident where the police got involved with the police in Utah.

SpaceX is getting ready to send its first all-civilian crew into orbit, with no astronauts on board.

More than 80,000 people are still without power in Louisiana more than two weeks after a hurricane swept through and left more dangerous flooding in its wake.

And there was yet another twist in the murder myster surrounding the Murdaugh family, as the death of their longtime houskeeper is now raising questions and Alex Murdaugh is facing fallout from an alleged murder for hire plot against himself.

