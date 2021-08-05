(NewsNation Now) — The Secretary of Education shows support for mask requirements in schools as the debate grows ahead of students returning to class in the fall. And, is time running out for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo? The state assembly says an impeachment probe is nearing its end.
Latest News
- Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe
- US Navy conducts biggest training in decades to counter China, Russia
- Chicago officer charged after shooting unarmed man in subway
- The Donlon Report: Naval exercises, migrants and COVID, and the latest on Cuomo
- Education secretary warns politics should not prevent safe return to classroom