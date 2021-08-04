Rush Hour: Growing immigration crisis at US-Mexico border; Girl survives shark attack at Maryland beach

(NewsNation Now) — There’s an unfolding crisis on the US-Mexico border as busload after busload of migrants arrive in southern Texas.
Meet the 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl who stared down a shark and lives to tell the tale.
And many renters at risk of losing their homes gave a sigh of relief after the White House extended the recently expired eviction moratorium. How landlords say it could bury them.
And finally, a West Virginia man is believed to be the first in the country to die from COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine.
